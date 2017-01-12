Koester receives scholarship
Isabelle Tyynismaa daughter of Robert and Penny Tyynismaa of Tama and Logan Koester son of Steve and Marcia Koester of Gladbrook are the recipients of the Bohemian Mutual Insurance Associations 2016/2017 $500 scholarships. This is the third year the company has offered these scholarships.
