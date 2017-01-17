Jaycox wins American Honey Queen title
Webster City graduate Maia Jaycox was crowned the 2017 American Honey Queen on Jan. 14 at the North American Beekeeping Conference in Galveston, Texas. The competition, in association with the American Beekeeping Federation, was held throughout last week.
