Iowa State University 2016 Surveillance: No Zika-Associated Mosquitoes Found in State
AMES, Iowa - Systematic mosquito surveillance conducted by Iowa State University entomologists last year found no evidence that the two species most associated with Zika virus have established themselves in the state. The ISU Medical Entomology Laboratory oversaw mosquito trapping in 15 counties across Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec 27
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec 26
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC