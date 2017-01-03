Iowa State University 2016 Surveillan...

Iowa State University 2016 Surveillance: No Zika-Associated Mosquitoes Found in State

AMES, Iowa - Systematic mosquito surveillance conducted by Iowa State University entomologists last year found no evidence that the two species most associated with Zika virus have established themselves in the state. The ISU Medical Entomology Laboratory oversaw mosquito trapping in 15 counties across Iowa.

