Iowa State Scientist Receives Grants to Improve Glacier-Flow Models, Sea-Level Predictions

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University's Neal Iverson and an international team of researchers are working to help quantify the single biggest uncertainty in predicting how much glaciers will contribute to the rise of sea levels. That uncertainty: how much will glaciers that flow to oceans speed up over the next century as the climate warms? Iverson, an Iowa State University professor of geological and atmospheric sciences who has studied glaciers in Iceland and Norway, and the rest of the research team will look to lab experiments and field work to build more realistic computer models of glacier flow.

