Iowa State Engineer Helps Journal Highlight How Pyrolysis Can Advance the Bioeconomy

AMES, Iowa - A special issue of the journal Energy Technology details the latest advances in pyrolysis technologies for converting biomass into fuels, chemicals and fertilizers. Two pyrolysis experts are guest editors of the issue: Robert C. Brown, the director of Iowa State University's Bioeconomy Institute, an Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering and the Gary and Donna Hoover Chair in Mechanical Engineering; and George Huber, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Harvey D. Spangler Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering.

