Iowa State Engineer Helps Journal Highlight How Pyrolysis Can Advance the Bioeconomy
AMES, Iowa - A special issue of the journal Energy Technology details the latest advances in pyrolysis technologies for converting biomass into fuels, chemicals and fertilizers. Two pyrolysis experts are guest editors of the issue: Robert C. Brown, the director of Iowa State University's Bioeconomy Institute, an Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering and the Gary and Donna Hoover Chair in Mechanical Engineering; and George Huber, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Harvey D. Spangler Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted Houses in Nevada,IA? (Nov '13)
|Dec 27
|Lindsay sublette
|2
|anybody know a todd or teresa peterson (Feb '09)
|Dec 26
|jjdecker
|3
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC