Agriculture and Life Sciences Career Day at Iowa State University Set for Feb. 1

Job recruiters have reserved all the spaces for the Feb. 1 College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Career Day at Iowa State University. The career event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Great Hall of the ISU Memorial Union, 2229 Lincoln Way in Ames.

