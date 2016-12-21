Youth Fest awards announced

Staff awards were presented at the 2016 Youth Fest, the Iowa 4-H staff annual statewide professional development meeting in Ames. Staff members were recognized for their accomplishments, impact on the program and their community, and embodiment of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development mission in their delivery of programs and work efforts, based on various levels of years of service.

