Wind Turbines May Have Beneficial Effects for Crops, According to Iowa State University Research
AMES, Iowa - A multi-year study led by an Iowa State University scientist suggests the turbines commonly used in the state to capture wind energy may have a positive effect on crops. Gene Takle, a Distinguished Professor of agronomy and geological and atmospheric sciences, said tall wind turbines disbursed throughout a field create air turbulence that may help plants by affecting variables such as temperature and carbon dioxide concentrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
|Ted Cruz under fire for controversial Iowa mailer (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|15
|Iowa's Working Class Voters (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ninety-Percenter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC