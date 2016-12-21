We Still Booze 2.15: Interview with Joseph Hoyt
Joseph Hoyt, recently hired at the Ames Tribune, stopped by to discuss his first impressions of Iowa and Ames specifically. Hoyt previously covered the Oregon Ducks football team, so we talked about uniform combinations, tailgating and just how far away ISU really is on the football field.
