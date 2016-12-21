Truck deal scrapped by FD council
A plan to buy a small pickup truck that sparked debate has been scrapped by the Fort Dodge City Council. Council members on Monday rejected the purchase plan and directed the city staff to seek bids for a small, off-road utility vehicle that can be used for many tasks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
|Ted Cruz under fire for controversial Iowa mailer (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|15
|Iowa's Working Class Voters (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ninety-Percenter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC