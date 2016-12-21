New Biomarker Predicts Alzheimer's Disease and Link to Diabetes
AMES, Iowa - An enzyme found in the fluid around the brain and spine is giving researchers a snapshot of what happens inside the minds of Alzheimer's patients and how that relates to cognitive decline. Iowa State University researchers say higher levels of the enzyme, autotaxin, significantly predict memory impairment and Type 2 diabetes.
