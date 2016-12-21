Iowa's 6 electors give Electoral College votes to Trump
Protesters stand in line outside Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's office before electors cast their ballot in Iowa's Electoral College vote, Monday at the Statehouse in Des Moines. Iowa's six voters cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
|Ted Cruz under fire for controversial Iowa mailer (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|15
|Iowa's Working Class Voters (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ninety-Percenter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC