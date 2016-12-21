Iowa State to Manage Biorefinery Proj...

Iowa State to Manage Biorefinery Projects for New Manufacturing USA Institute

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Newswise

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University will bring its expertise in biorenewable technologies and pilot plant operations to the country's 10th Manufacturing USA Institute. The recently announced advanced manufacturing institute is dedicated to improving the productivity and efficiency of chemical manufacturing.

