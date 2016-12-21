Iowa State Scientist Uses Clam Shells to Help Build 1,000-Year Record of Ocean Climate
AMES, Iowa - Alan Wanamaker, working as a postdoctoral researcher from 2007 to 2009, was charged with beginning to compile a 1,000-year record of the marine climate for a spot in the North Atlantic just off the fjords and fishing villages of North Iceland. He was at Bangor University in Wales, working with James Scourse and Chris Richardson, professors in the School of Ocean Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
|Ted Cruz under fire for controversial Iowa mailer (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|15
|Iowa's Working Class Voters (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ninety-Percenter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC