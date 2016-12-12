GOP leaders call for Russian hacking ...

GOP leaders call for Russian hacking probe after Trump slams CIA again

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Harry Douglas is correct in his argument that his low hit on Chris Harris Jr. is permissible. He's mistaken in his c AMES, Iowa - Iowa State's offense has been very solid for stretches this season, and its defense has improved since last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 1
News Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 11
News Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16) Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 103
Danfoss Jul '16 Truth seeker 1
News Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16) Jul '16 GINGERICH 2
News Ted Cruz under fire for controversial Iowa mailer (Jan '16) Feb '16 goonsquad 15
Iowa's Working Class Voters (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ninety-Percenter 1
See all Ames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ames Forum Now

Ames Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ames Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ames, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,520

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC