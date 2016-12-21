Google says it will reach 100% renewable energy goal by end of 2017
Google in 2012 announced a goal of running its operations 100% on renewable energy. Today the company announced that it plans to meet that target by the end of 2017, a year ahead of schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote TRUMP-all-Rep., Dem., Bernie Supporters, S...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|1
|Lucky? Hillary Clinton Wins All 6 Coin Tosses I... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|11
|Trump's 'big announcement' sparks Palin buzz (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|103
|Danfoss
|Jul '16
|Truth seeker
|1
|Bernie Sanders Has a Turnout Problem (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|GINGERICH
|2
|Ted Cruz under fire for controversial Iowa mailer (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|goonsquad
|15
|Iowa's Working Class Voters (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ninety-Percenter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ames Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC