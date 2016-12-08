Clinton council narrows search for city administrator to 5
At the council meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, members met with Richard Fursman, President of HueLife, LLC., to select five candidates for interview to be the next Clinton City Administrator. Interim City Administrator Dick Schrad says 10 candidates were presented and the council selected five to be interviewed.
