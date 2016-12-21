CCS Bank to take over three First Ame...

CCS Bank to take over three First American Bank offices

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Messenger

First American Bank, of Fort Dodge, is handing off three of its branch locations in central Iowa to Carroll County State Bank, of Carroll. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in March 2017, according to John A. Fisher, chief executive officer and president of First American Bank.

