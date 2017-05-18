Photo Flash: First Look at Brighton Beach Memoirs at Act II Playhouse
Act II Playhouse in Ambler presents Neil Simon 's masterpiece Brighton Beach Memoirs, directed by William Roudebush, on stage now through June 18, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! "This is the fourteenth Neil Simon play I have either directed, acted in, or produced," Roudebush said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
