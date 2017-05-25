KKK Fliers, Graffiti Prompt Montco Pe...

KKK Fliers, Graffiti Prompt Montco Peace Gathering

A candlelight vigil is taking place Thursday in Ambler in reaction to racist and anti-Semitic fliers and graffiti bubbling up. The Wissahickon Faith Community Association, made up of various religious clergy, members of the public and elected officials in Montgomery County, are gathering "to represent our commonality instead of our differences," Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or in Upper Dublin said.

