KKK Fliers, Graffiti Prompt Montco Peace Gathering
A candlelight vigil is taking place Thursday in Ambler in reaction to racist and anti-Semitic fliers and graffiti bubbling up. The Wissahickon Faith Community Association, made up of various religious clergy, members of the public and elected officials in Montgomery County, are gathering "to represent our commonality instead of our differences," Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or in Upper Dublin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Ambler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08)
|May 11
|Belinda
|11
|Skip Myers Hard ward in Broadaxe (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|liz is a thief
|3
|MISSING: 'McCoy' Is Lost In Horsham (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kno_1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ambler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC