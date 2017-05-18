1812 Productions' 2017-2018 Season Announced
The 2017-2018 season includes Philadelphia premieres from Jonathan Tolins and Philadelphia playwright Michael Hollinger , original works, sharp political satire, and a co-production with Act II Playhouse. Our season begins with Jonathan Tolins ' one-man comedy Buyer & Cellar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ambler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skip Myers Hard ward in Broadaxe (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|liz is a thief
|3
|MISSING: 'McCoy' Is Lost In Horsham (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kno_1
|1
|Do you need a drunk to sleep with? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BillClintonUnderp...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ambler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC