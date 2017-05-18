Man's trial to open in slaying of mother, her boyfriend
Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the trial of a man accused of having killed his mother and her boyfriend last year in the suburban Philadelphia home the three shared. The Times Herald reports that jury selection finished Friday in Montgomery County for the trial of 20-year-old Joshua Trunk of Ambler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Ambler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08)
|May 11
|Belinda
|11
|Skip Myers Hard ward in Broadaxe (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|liz is a thief
|3
|MISSING: 'McCoy' Is Lost In Horsham (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kno_1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ambler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC