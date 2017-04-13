Act II Playhouse in Ambler to Present Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs
Act II Playhouse in Ambler presents Neil Simon 's masterpiece Brighton Beach Memoirs , directed by William Roudebush, on stage May 16-June 18, 2017. "This is the fourteenth Neil Simon play I have either directed, acted in, or produced," Roudebush said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ambler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skip Myers Hard ward in Broadaxe (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|liz is a thief
|3
|MISSING: 'McCoy' Is Lost In Horsham (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kno_1
|1
|Do you need a drunk to sleep with? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BillClintonUnderp...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ambler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC