Booming Boroughs, Trashing Trails in ...

Booming Boroughs, Trashing Trails in Montco

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Montgomery County's nascent borough boom seems destined to explode in Lansdale, where its downtown is on the cusp of expansion by way of a shiny, new parking garage and dozens of new homes. Everything seems in place for more development in the years ahead, and it's about time, says longtime county planner-turned-consultant Carmen Italia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ambler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... Dec '16 Poor Havana Is La... 20
News The Reverend Norman E. Huff Aug '16 Pat Stum Arbegast 1
Hillary clinton IRS investigation (Jul '16) Jul '16 Norman VN 1
rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16) Mar '16 liz is a thief 3
News MISSING: 'McCoy' Is Lost In Horsham (Jan '16) Jan '16 Kno_1 1
Do you need a drunk to sleep with? (Jan '16) Jan '16 BillClintonUnderp... 1
News Turnpike will be closed for six hours early Sunday (Dec '15) Dec '15 amber 1
See all Ambler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ambler Forum Now

Ambler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ambler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Ambler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC