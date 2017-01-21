From thrift-store find to showstopper...

From thrift-store find to showstopper in 6 hours DIY pro Theresa Clement shows us how

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In the showroom of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, the warehouse-size furniture thrift store, there is lots and lots of brown - huge beige couches, vintage wooden dressers, tables and chairs in hues ranging from beige to ochre to umber. But when Theresa Clement - the Ambler, Pa., TV personality, designer, DIY expert and blogger at My Fix It Up Life - walks through, she sees past the drab, old and worn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ambler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... Dec '16 Poor Havana Is La... 20
News The Reverend Norman E. Huff Aug '16 Pat Stum Arbegast 1
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16) Mar '16 liz is a thief 3
News MISSING: 'McCoy' Is Lost In Horsham (Jan '16) Jan '16 Kno_1 1
Do you need a drunk to sleep with? (Jan '16) Jan '16 BillClintonUnderp... 1
News Turnpike will be closed for six hours early Sunday (Dec '15) Dec '15 amber 1
See all Ambler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ambler Forum Now

Ambler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ambler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ambler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC