Weavers Way Gets $1.5M for Montgomery County Location
Philadelphia-based Weavers Way Co-op is one step closer to opening a new Montgomery County location, and its third overall, after receiving $1.5 million through a loan campaign - nearly double the original goal. Weavers Way Co-op - which was established in the West Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia, and in 2010 opened a second location in Chestnut Hill - has plans to open a third grocery store in Ambler in April 2017.
