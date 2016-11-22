Act II Playhouse Presents Murray the ...

Act II Playhouse Presents Murray the Elf Mystery

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Act II Playhouse in Ambler presents the world premiere of Murray the Elf and the Case of the Horrible Holly Heist , the fifth and final mystery in the theatre's beloved local kids series, on stage Dec. 17-29. Murray the Elf and the Case of the Horrible Holly Heist is written by Act II Communications and Education Director Bill D'Agostino and directed by Matt Silva.

