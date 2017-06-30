Woman Arrested Saturday Night for Ind...

Woman Arrested Saturday Night for Indecency with a Child

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MyHighPlains.com

On July 1st at 10 p.m., Amarillo Police responded to an indecency with a child report on the 400 block of South Van Buren. The parent of a juvenile at that location reported that they looked away from their child for a minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jul 1 Larry L 118
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 29 Cutie 13
Earnably Jun '17 geret 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Potter County was issued at July 04 at 8:45PM CDT

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC