Woman arrested after alleged sexual contact with child near Salvation Army in Amarillo
A 33-year-old woman was arrested in downtown Amarillo after a child that wasn't hers touched her breasts, the Amarillo Police Department said. Police arrested Amer Anoean on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact after 10 p.m. Saturday, when they were sent to the 400 block of South Harrison Street.
