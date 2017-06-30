Teenager Shot And Killed Saturday Mor...

Teenager Shot And Killed Saturday Morning; Juvenile Arrested

17 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of North Manhattan around 4:00 Saturday morning. According to Sergeant Brent Barbee, with the Amarillo Police Department, Aaron Jerrard Lancaster was alive when officers arrived on the scene.

