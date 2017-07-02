More costs pile up in Hillside Road fix
Additional testing is needed to determine what's causing a stretch of Hillside Road to crumble months after being repaired, and the cost of the analysis will be tacked onto the millions the City of Amarillo has already paid to fix the road. City Engineer Kyle Schniederjan said city officials are in the process of hiring an engineer to conduct the study and don't have an estimate on the total cost of the additional work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 29
|Cutie
|13
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC