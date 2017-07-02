More costs pile up in Hillside Road fix

More costs pile up in Hillside Road fix

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Additional testing is needed to determine what's causing a stretch of Hillside Road to crumble months after being repaired, and the cost of the analysis will be tacked onto the millions the City of Amarillo has already paid to fix the road. City Engineer Kyle Schniederjan said city officials are in the process of hiring an engineer to conduct the study and don't have an estimate on the total cost of the additional work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Sat Larry L 118
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 29 Cutie 13
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC