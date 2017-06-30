Man Arrested After Firing Shots in North Amarillo
On Sunday afternoon, Amarillo Police responded to a person who was outside that apartment yelling at someone and shooting a gun at a residence on the 200 block of East Hastings. A caller reported that two bullets had penetrated a wall of her home in the same group of apartments, and she could hear someone outside yelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jul 1
|Larry L
|118
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 29
|Cutie
|13
|Earnably
|Jun '17
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC