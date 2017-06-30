Man Arrested After Firing Shots in No...

Man Arrested After Firing Shots in North Amarillo

Monday

On Sunday afternoon, Amarillo Police responded to a person who was outside that apartment yelling at someone and shooting a gun at a residence on the 200 block of East Hastings. A caller reported that two bullets had penetrated a wall of her home in the same group of apartments, and she could hear someone outside yelling.

