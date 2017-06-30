Food and Mosquito Safety Tips
The City of Amarillo's Environmental and Public Health departments would like to encourage the public to take a few precautions to ensure this Fourth of July holiday ends with nothing but great memories. With the increased rain and warmer temperatures, our area has received, the combination increases mosquito population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|23 hr
|Larry L
|118
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 29
|Cutie
|13
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC