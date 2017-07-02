Community mourns Amarillo volunteer, elementary school teacher
Naikea Taylor, a beacon of Amarillo community service, has been described as smart, funny and loving by those mourning her unexpected passing. She was 43. Taylor spent her time being a mother to her three daughters, teaching at Emerson Elementary School, being the praise and worship leader at Love Fellowship Church and participating in myriad community events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 29
|Cutie
|13
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC