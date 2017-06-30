Amarillo's Average Gas Price Drops Again to $1.88/g
Amarillo's average gas price fell another .7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.22/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com .
