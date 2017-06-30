Amarillo Woman Says She Was Publicly ...

Amarillo Woman Says She Was Publicly Shamed for Breastfeeding

She said it wasn't until after she finished that a manager came up to her to let her know that several people had complained to staff about her breastfeeding, but she does tell us that Air U was fantastic in how they handled the situation without forcing Martinez to breastfeed in another room or making her leave the building. She said her daughter then moved to another part of Air U that is more secluded where she then once again began to let her begin nursing.

