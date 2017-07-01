Amarillo Art Institute fundraiser to honor late founder Ann Crouch
Local artists will come together Saturday evening for the annual All Things Artful Art Festival at The Galleries at Sunset Center, 3701 Plains Blvd., to celebrate art and to remember the institute's late founder, Ann Crouch, who passed away in January. That's why the theme for this year's festival, which will run from will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the institute, is "Kaleidoscope: Festival of Color."
