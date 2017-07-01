10 tips to make the most out of Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration

Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration and its super-sized downtown fireworks show promise to be a blast for everyone in attendance, from live music to the community market and from Kids City to all kinds of street food. To make the most of it, here are 10 tips to ensure a safe, headache-free day: 10 No outside fireworks or alcohol allowed: People can bring food and beverages to the event, but there is no alcohol except inside restaurants and Joe's Patio, which is on Pierce Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues behind the Potter County Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.