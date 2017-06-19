Women Move the City Reception

Women Move the City Reception

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

An honorary presentation for Ginger Nelson, Elaine Hays, and Freda Powell as well as an opportunity to learn about Martha's Home, a local non-profit are being featured at the event. Donations will be accepted at the door as the cost of admission and tours of featured artwork of the gallery will be given.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 14 hr nancy p 111
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC