Women Move the City Reception
An honorary presentation for Ginger Nelson, Elaine Hays, and Freda Powell as well as an opportunity to learn about Martha's Home, a local non-profit are being featured at the event. Donations will be accepted at the door as the cost of admission and tours of featured artwork of the gallery will be given.
