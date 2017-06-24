Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo returns to Amarillo for - Cowboy Christmas'
For many cowboys, Christmas is right around the corner as the 76th Annual Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo returns for the Fourth of July weekend in Amarillo. "The Fourth of July is what they call 'Cowboy Christmas' because there's so many rodeos going on that weekend," said Mario Garcia, chairman of the rodeo.
