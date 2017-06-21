Two in custody as APD investigates early-morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department currently has two suspects in custody and is continuing to investigate an early-morning shooting that occurred just west of downtown Amarillo. Officers heard several shots fired at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 10th and South Parker Street, then dispatch began receiving calls from people in the area bout the same shots being heard.
