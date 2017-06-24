Tulia native, author to discuss newes...

Tulia native, author to discuss newest book - A Tejano Knight' at Amarillo Downtown Library

Read more: Amarillo.com

Author Bill Neeley, of Lawton, Okla., aims at correcting history in his newest book, "A Tejano Knight: The Quest of Don Juan Seguin," and will share his research and discuss the book Thursday at an Amarillo library. After 30 years of research and collecting data about Seguin, Neeley - an 81-year-old Tulia native - is sharing what he says is the man's true story of being wrongly accused due to rumors, gossip and resentment during the fight for independence in the Texas Revolution.

