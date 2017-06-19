Three Amarillo Men Indicted on Meth C...

Three Amarillo Men Indicted on Meth Charges

Miguel Bravo-Farias, Hector Terrazas, and Rogelio Amparan were indicted for intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Farias and Terrazas were arrested while allegedly trying to sell 20 pounds of meth to an undercover agent.

Amarillo, TX

