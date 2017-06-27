The Salvation Army in Amarillo, TX

The Salvation Army in Amarillo, TX

The organization is hosting a bottled water drive until June 30. The water will be provided to those in need and will be kept on hand if a disaster occurs. Donations are encouraged during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

