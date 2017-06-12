Texas firefighters comfort two childr...

Texas firefighters comfort two children after a car crash

'It's just what we do': Texas firefighters win legion of fans after poignant photograph emerges of them comforting two children after a car crash Firefighters Sam Berry and Jared Davis from Amarillo, Texas, were photographed consoling two young children after they had been in a car accident. In the picture, Berry cradles a young girl with a stuffed animal in her lap and Davis kneels beside a boy who is laying down against a bag.

