Texas Country chart-topper Josh Ward makes Amarillo stop

Josh Ward will entertain the crowd at Hoot's Pub on Friday with his Texas Country hits before going on a West Coast tour with Cody Johnson in August. Josh Ward played for his first audiences sitting on the tailgate of pickup trucks in parking lots during breaks at high school rodeo events.

