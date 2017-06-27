Smorgasbord of food options await at July 1 celebration

With more than 20 food vendors lined up in Food Truck Alley at Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration on Saturday, there will be no shortage of places for patrons to get their grub on. Fare will range from what one expects to see at fairs - funnel cakes, fried Oreos, cheeseburgers, corndogs, tornado taters, ice cream, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.