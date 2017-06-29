Rep. Mac Thornberry's 2018 military budget passes committe,...

The first step in determining next year's military budget was taken late Wednesday when Rep. Mac Thornberry's 2018 National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the House Armed Services Committee by a 60-1 vote. Thornberry's bill, which passed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, authorizes $631.5 billion in military spending for Fiscal Year 2018, including nearly $2.6 billion for Bell Helicopter's V-22 Osprey and H-1 chopper.

