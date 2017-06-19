Potter County Precinct 2 town hall scheduled for Tuesday night
Commissioner Mercy Murguia is inviting residents to a Tuesday-night Potter County Precinct 2 town hall meeting, where attendees can hear updates about Potter County government and the community. The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Alamo Community Center, located at 1502 S. Cleveland St. Scheduled to be discussed are the Bario Community Watch, which starts July 28, and will feature speakers such as Manny DeLosSantos, Power Church, and the Amarillo Police Department.
