Playa lake #7 behind the Greenways on Soncy / Source: KFDA
With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers. Flooding on south Soncy is common when it rains hard in the city, and that's something they'll begin to fix in the next month.
